SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 Microsoft Corp
emanated an air of quiet satisfaction on Wednesday as European
antitrust regulators readied charges against rival Google Inc
for abusing its monopoly power in the online search
business.
The software giant, one of the leading complainants against
Google in the EU, has been pushing for closer regulatory
scrutiny on its online rival for years both in public and behind
the scenes.
Long-time staffers at Microsoft, still scarred from its own
battles with U.S. and European regulators over the last two
decades, did not express sympathy for Google facing a similar
process.
"They have to go through what they have to go through," said
one Microsoft general manager, who was closely involved in the
company's public relations at the time of Microsoft's antitrust
trial against the U.S. Department of Justice, which started in
late 1998 and dragged on until early 2000.
The judge in that trial found that Microsoft abused its
Windows monopoly by forcing PC makers to bundle its Internet
Explorer browser with its operating system. But his proposed
remedy of splitting Microsoft into two parts was later
overturned and the parties agreed to settle in 2001.
To add in some irony, one of the key agitators for the U.S.
Justice Department to prosecute Microsoft for abusing its
Windows monopoly in the 1990s was Novell CEO Eric Schmidt, now
the executive chairman of Google.
"What goes around comes around, eh?" said one former senior
Microsoft executive, who remembers the effects of the extended
skirmish with the Justice Department.
Microsoft's official position on the EU's proposed action
against Google was not inflammatory, but it welcomed the
scrutiny.
"Today's decision provides to Google a full opportunity to
explain its views at a hearing, and the Commission will then
have the opportunity to decide whether European legal rules have
been respected," a Microsoft spokesman said in an emailed
statement.
Microsoft has said Google makes it hard for its own Bing
search engine to access Google's YouTube and refuses to share
advertisers' data with Bing, among other anti-competitive
practices.
Even as it appears that such issues will now get wider
attention, several Microsoft staffers said on Wednesday that it
was "business as usual" at its campus in Redmond, Washington,
and not a day for celebration.
That may be a reflection of the fact that many of the
younger workers at Microsoft do not remember the antitrust
tribulations 15 years ago, and also that the culture has changed
in the past year.
Former CEO Steve Ballmer was known for his pugnacious
dislike of Google, whereas his successor Satya Nadella, who took
over 14 months ago, has made smoothing relations with Silicon
Valley rivals a key theme of his tenure.
"People here are focused on a fairer market," said another
Microsoft staffer. "People aren't celebrating. They are watching
with interest."
