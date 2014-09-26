(Corrects "private" to "privacy" in paragraph 7)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 European data privacy
regulators on Thursday handed Google a package of
guidelines to help it bring the way it collects and stores user
data in line with EU law after six regulators opened
investigations into the internet giant.
The group of European data protection authorities, known as
the Article 29 Working Party, sent Google a list of measures it
could implement, such as spelling out clearly for what purposes
it collects user data and what third party entities would also
be able to collect people's information.
Regulators in six European countries, Italy, France, Spain,
Germany, Britain and the Netherlands, have opened investigations
into Google after it consolidated its 60 privacy policies into
one and started combining data collected on individual users
across its services, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Maps.
It gave users no means to opt out.
In January France's data protection authority, the CNIL,
fined Google 150,000 euros ($191,100) for failing to bring its
new privacy policy in line with local law.
A spokesman for the company said Google was open to the
regulators' feedback and looked forward to discussing the list
of guidelines.
"We have worked with the different data protection
authorities across Europe to explain our privacy policy
changes," said Al Verney.
The fines for privacy breaches remain small in most
countries when compared with the $12.2 billion net profit Google
earned in 2013.
Google has actively responded to a separate European court
ruling that it must remove links from internet search results
under a person's name if the information is inadequate or
irrelevant. It is currently holding consultations in seven
European capitals to debate the balance between privacy and the
freedom of information.
($1= 0.7849 euro)
(Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris; Editing by
Mark Potter)