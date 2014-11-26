* Search engines to scrub results from '.com' domains too
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Nov 26 European privacy regulators
want Internet search engines such as Google and
Microsoft's Bing to scrub results globally, not just in
Europe, when people invoke their "right to be forgotten" as
ruled by an EU court.
The European Union's privacy watchdogs agreed on a set of
guidelines on Wednesday to help them implement a ruling from
Europe's supreme court that gives people the right to ask search
engines to remove personal information that is "inadequate,
irrelevant or no longer relevant".
Google, which dominates Internet searches in Europe, has
been scrubbing results only from the European versions of its
website such as Google.de in Germany or Google.fr in France,
meaning they still appear on Google.com.
"From the legal and technical analysis we are doing, they
should include the '.com'," said Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, the
head of France's privacy watchdog and the Article 29 Working
Party of EU national data protection authorities, at a news
conference.
A spokesman for Google said the company had not yet seen the
guidelines but would "study them carefully" when they are
published.
Pierrotin said the guidelines should be published on
Thursday or Friday.
Google previously said that it believed search results
should be removed only from its European versions since Google
automatically redirects people to the local versions of its
search engine.
The issue of how far to push the "right to be forgotten" has
divided experts and privacy regulators, with some arguing that
Google's current approach waters down the effectiveness of the
ruling, given how easy it is to switch between different
national versions.
Wednesday's decision was another setback for Google, which
is facing multiple investigations into its privacy policy and is
mired in a four-year EU antitrust inquiry.
The ruling has pitted privacy advocates against free speech
campaigners, who say allowing people to ask search engines to
remove information would lead to a whitewashing of the past.
Pierrotin also said that notifying publishers and media
outlets when their stories are delisted from search results
would not be mandatory, as Google has previously argued.
"There is no legal basis for routine transmission from
Google or any other search engine to the editors. It may in some
cases be necessary, but not as a routine and not as an
obligation," she said.
Google's decision to notify press outlets and webmasters via
email was criticised by regulators earlier this year for
sometimes bringing people's names back into the open.
