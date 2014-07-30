By Foo Yun Chee and Alexei Oreskovic
BRUSSELS/SAN FRANCISCO, July 30
BRUSSELS/SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 European
regulators are preparing what could be a stern challenge to
Google Inc's mobile software business in the
coming months after a nearly four-year investigation into the
company's Web search practices left rivals and European
politicians dissatisfied.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said that
with a new antitrust chief taking over in November, European
regulators are laying the groundwork for a case centered on
whether Google abuses the 80 percent market share of its Android
mobile operating system to promote services from maps to search.
The Commission has stepped up inquiries just in recent
weeks, sending companies questionnaires that seek far more
details than previous queries on the matter in 2011 and 2013.
In one questionnaire seen by Reuters, respondents were asked
whether there was a requirement set by Google, written or
unwritten, that they not pre-install apps, products or services
on mobile devices that compete with Google software like its
search engine, app store and maps.
Companies must provide emails, faxes, letters, notes from
phone calls and meetings, and presentations stretching as far
back as 2007 related to such deals with Google, suggesting the
European Commission wants to know if Google's behavior has been
long-term. Respondents have been given until early September to
reply to more than 40 questions.
While any company is free to use the open-source Android as
they choose, mobile handset makers that want to use the newest
version must sign a contract that stipulates a minimum number of
Google services be pre-installed on devices, according to a
third source, a former Google executive with knowledge of the
matter.
The impending Android inquiry adds to a growing list of
regulatory challenges that complicate the Internet company's
ambitions in a vital market. Europe accounted for more than $30
billion in digital advertising spending in 2013.
The European Commission is likely to start a formal probe
into Android once it wraps up an investigation into whether
Google ranks its own services higher than those of its rivals in
search results, according to the two people with knowledge of
the matter.
One of the sources said going after Android would help stem
a growing chorus of complaints.
Google struck a deal with Almunia in February by agreeing to
display rivals' links more prominently, but the preliminary
settlement was criticized as inadequate by rivals such as
Microsoft Corp, U.S. consumer review site Yelp Inc and German
and Spanish publishers, as well as some European politicians.
Outgoing European Commission antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia
may decide to open a second case against Google at the same time
he announces the closing of the first, the source said.
"It's a political game. Can Almunia afford not to bring a
case? He has to bring a case," the source said.
WAVE OF DISTRUST
Google faces criticism in Europe about everything from
privacy to tax policies, and is wrestling with a European
court's ruling that requires it to remove links from search
results that individuals find objectionable. For a Factbox,
please click
Android's 80 percent market share is at a level akin to
Microsoft's Windows, itself the target of a long-running
European investigation.
At the same time, the company has grown so large as to
inspire distrust in some corners, with a chorus of public
criticism from politicians and business executives. Mathias
Dopfner, the Chief Executive of German publisher Axel Springer
said he was "afraid" of Google in an April open letter published
in German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Axel
Springer is a member of the Open Internet Project, which has
submitted a complaint against Google to the EC.
"They are in a stormy patch at the moment" in Europe, says
Alasdair Young, a professor at Georgia Tech's Sam Nunn School of
International Affairs. "It's pretty unusual for a company to be
hit by so many big policy threats at the same time."
The search investigation is not a done deal, with the
Commission having indicated it may seek more concessions from
Google before making a final decision in September.
But the real fight may be shifting to mobile.
Search is "like the movie everybody's already walked out
of," said David Balto, a former Policy Director at the Federal
Trade Commission in the United States, who has done some
consulting work for Google. "People are going in there, trying
to collect the popcorn boxes, but they don't notice the movie's
over."
Android represents a crucial channel for Google to extend
its search engine into the mobile world. Regulatory action that
impedes Google's ability put search front-and-center within
Android could threaten its primary money-making service.
Handset makers such as Samsung and LG
Electronics may also benefit by being freer to
pre-install or alternative online services on devices. That may
in turn grant better shop-window placement to rival services
from Microsoft and Yahoo.
A Google spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that
Google is committed to keeping Android open and that "anyone can
use Android without Google, and anyone can use Google without
Android."
"Since Android's introduction, greater competition in the
smartphone market has given consumers more and better choices.
Both the U.S. FTC and Korean Fair Trade Commission have examined
Google's agreements around Android in depth and concluded that
there was no cause for legal concern," the spokeswoman said.
LONG ARM OF THE LAW
But the questionnaires sent to telecoms operators and
handset makers using Android suggest that the European
regulators are looking for evidence to build its case.
Regulators asked if Google had ever communicated "that it
was not in favor of your undertaking manufacturing, marketing or
launching a smart mobile device with your own or a third-party
application or service pre-installed or set as default."
Another question asked for examples of major commercial
difficulties faced by app stores competing with Google Play. The
watchdog also asked for details of revenue-sharing with Google.
Much will depend on Almunia's successor. The 66-year-old
Spaniard, whose term as antitrust chief ends in October, has
fueled a growing feeling within the Commission that he may have
been too soft on Google. The incoming head may decide to take a
tougher line following criticism in recent months from French
and German ministers as well as European lawmakers.
Mindful of the Commission's power to impose multi-billion
euro fines and the distraction of a drawn-out regulatory battle
that could hurt the corporate image, Google will likely seek a
quick end to any Android probe, said Andreas Kafetzopoulos, a
lawyer at Dechert, whose practice focuses on European
competition law.
"In fast-moving technology markets, protracted adversarial
antitrust proceedings rarely benefit anyone. Settlement would
again be the most likely outcome of a new Google case,"
Kafetzopoulos said.
