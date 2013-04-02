* Google pooling user data across services since March 2012
* EU regulators see policy as 'high risk' to user privacy
* Google says approach to user data complies with law
* Decisions on penalties, possible fines seen in summer
By Leila Abboud and Claire Davenport
PARIS/BRUSSELS, April 2 European regulators
moved a step closer to penalising Google for the way it
handles user data after the search engine refused to change its
privacy policy.
France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Britain
said on Tuesday they began a process to decide if Google's
policy introduced in March 2012 broke national laws.
Google consolidated 60 privacy policies into one last year
and started combining data collected on individual users across
its services, such as YouTube, Gmail and social network Google+.
It gave the users no means to opt out.
Twenty-nine European data protection regulators began a
joint enquiry as a result.
The enquiry, led by France's CNIL, found in October that
Google's new policy posed a "high risk" to the privacy of
individuals, although it stopped short of declaring it illegal.
The regulators gave Google until February to propose changes
but the search engine did not make any after a March 19 with
national regulators.
"Regulators in six states have begun the process of looking
at penalties, and each must now act based on national law," said
Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, CNIL's president, in an interview.
"We have put in place a countdown for Google now. Promises
to change will no longer be enough."
The six states have the power to impose fines on Google,
said Falque-Pierrotin, but each must go through a local inquiry
to determine that a wrong had been committed under national law
even after the European joint position published in October.
They will use the joint analysis to underpin their
investigations and will "not start from scratch", she added.
Google said it would continue to cooperate with European
regulators.
"Our privacy policy respects European law and allows us to
create simpler, more effective services," said spokesman Al
Verney in an emailed statement.
The year-long tussle with the Web search giant is seen by
legal experts and policymakers as a test of Europe's ability to
influence the behaviour of international Internet companies.
EUROPE-WIDE LAW
Policymakers are debating a draft Europe-wide data
protection law under which transgressors could be fined as much
as 2 percent of their annual global turnover.
It would impose stricter rules on how companies collect and
store customer data and would require notification of data
breaches. The plan has sparked a lobbying effort by big
technology companies, banks and other firms who worry it would
lumber them with additional costs.
Jacob Konhstamm, head of the Dutch data protection
regulator, said the fact that each state had to take enforcement
action separately showed the need for the new law.
"If anybody needed an argument that the directive should
change, then this is it," he said in an interview.
A spokesman for Britain's Information Commissioner's Office
(ICO) said it was likely to decide in the summer what action, if
any, to take against Google. The highest penalty the ICO can
impose is 500,000 pounds ($756,400).
France's CNIL has begun its action against Google and the
next likely step would be to notify the search engine that it is
in violation of local law, giving it three months to respond
before fines can be applied. The maximum fine is 300,000 euros.
Italy and Spain also confirmed in emailed statements that
they had begun local enforcement actions.