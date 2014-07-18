(Corrects second paragraph to note Page took the reins three
years ago not four)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 Google Inc's
reshuffle of its senior ranks underscores the
Internet company's evolving business ambitions, analysts say.
Three years after co-founder Larry Page took the reins back
as chief executive officer, his team of lieutenants is clearly
undergoing a refresh.
On Thursday, Google announced the surprise departure of its
veteran business chief Nikesh Arora, who will become Vice
Chairman of SoftBank Corp.
Arora represents the latest in a string of personnel changes
within Google's top ranks over the past 16 months, affecting
major divisions from Youtube to its popular Android mobile
software.
In some cases, the moves appear to be the result of personal
circumstances or opportunities. Arora's role at SoftBank
represents a promotion, analysts say.
But a half-dozen other top executives have left or switched
roles in recent months. They included the departed Vic Gundotra,
who oversaw the Google+ social network; and Salar Kamangar, who
was CEO of YouTube before moving to another role.
Fresh faces now pictured on Google's senior management page
include Craig Barratt, whose responsibilities include efforts
building broadband networks and delivering wireless Internet
access, and Lorraine Twohill, the head of marketing who was
recently promoted to senior vice president.
It is unclear what motivated each individual move. But
analysts say they suggest a general desire to have fresh eyes on
key parts of the business as Google pursues growth areas.
"The opportunities they're chasing are so much bigger now,"
said BGC Partners analyst Colin Gillis.
"They weren't digging up fiber four years ago. They didn't
have Chromecast," he said, referring to Google's
ultra-high-speed fiber network and a device for streaming Web
content to televisions.
Google's transition to smartphones represents a key success
in recent years. Now, it is seeking to extend Android's reach
into televisions, smartwatches and cars.
This week, Google announced that former Ford Motor Co CEO
Alan Mulally was joining its board, bringing expertise and
connections as Google seeks to play a bigger role in automobiles
with its Android software and self-driving car technology.
Andy Rubin, credited with making Android a hit, is now
focused on building another potential area of growth for the
company: robots.
Other initiatives, such as the Google+ network launched to
take on Facebook Inc, appear to have receded in priority,
with the service barely mentioned at this year's developer
conference.
Meanwhile, Google's online advertising business remains a
reliable money-making machine, with revenue up 22 percent to $16
billion in the second quarter. Arora's departure should not
cause any major hiccups, analysts said.
He will be replaced for now by Omid Kordestani, one of
Google's early sales executives.
"Google is a pretty efficient machine, so I think they'll be
able to plug in the up-and-coming person," said Needham & Co
analyst Kerry Rice, referring to Kordestani. "I don't think it
will be too detrimental."
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Ken Wills)