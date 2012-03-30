By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS, March 30
BRUSSELS, March 30 Online travel agency Expedia
on Friday accused Google of breaching EU rules
with a formal complaint to EU antitrust regulators as it joined
a dozen other firms that have taken their case to the European
Commission in the last two years.
The EU watchdog is now investigating the world's most
popular search engine after rivals, including Microsoft
, accused Google of abusing its dominant position in the
market for Web search engines.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said earlier
this week that he would decide after Easter whether to formally
charge Google or drop the investigation.
Expedia said it had details of specific business and search
practices by Google that violated EU competition and consumer
protection laws.
"The complaint offers evidence of how Google's conduct harms
not only competition, but consumers," Brent Thompson, senior
vice president of government affairs, said in a statement.
"Expedia believes that strong action is needed by the
European Commission to restore a fair and competitive
marketplace in online search that respects consumers' rights,"
he said.
Google said it has not been informed of the complaint yet.
"We haven't seen the complaint yet, but we've been working
to explain how our business works, cooperating with the European
Commission since this investigation began," Google spokesman Al
Verney said in a statement.
"Because there's always room for improvement, we're happy to
discuss any concerns the Commission might have," he said.
There are now 12 complaints with the EU watchdog, the
majority of them small competitors across Europe, which claimed
that Google demoted their sites and promoted its own services.
Google has denied that it stifles competition.
U.S. enforcers are also investigating Google which controls
more than two-thirds of the global search market.
EU privacy regulators are also scrutinising Google's new
privacy policy which came into effect on March 1.