SAN FRANCISCO Feb 19 Google Inc is
exploring a major expansion of super-fast cable TV and Internet
web to deliver its content and services by extending its nascent
Fiber network to 34 more cities across the United States.
The search giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday it has
reached out to cities from nine metropolitan areas around the
country, including San Jose, Atlanta and Nashville, to discuss
the feasibility of building out Fiber, which Google says
delivers the Internet at speeds up to 100 times faster than
average existing networks.
Google currently provides Fiber service, at a rate of up to
$120 a month, in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Last year,
it also announced plans to expand in Provo, Utah and Austin,
Texas.
As Google delivers more music, videos and other content to
mobile devices, it has become increasingly invested in ensuring
it gets the bandwidth it needs. Web-access projects like Fiber
could also help grow revenues beyond its maturing search
business, and give it more insight into consumers' online habits
-- which, in turn, is crucial to making ads more effective.
But building high-speed networks is a cumbersome process
that typically requires tearing up streets and working with
local governments to get access to utility poles and approvals.
In the blogpost, vice president of Google Access Services
Milo Medin said the company will work with city leaders to try
and make use of existing infrastructure -- such as conduits, and
water, gas or electricity lines -- to minimize disruption.
Medin stressed that Fiber may not ultimately prove possible
for every city they consider.
"We plan to share what we learn in these 34 cities," Medin
wrote. "It might not work out for everyone. But cities who go
through this process with us will be more prepared for us or any
provider who wants to build a fiber network."
Some industry experts say Fiber, at speeds of around 1
gigabit per second, may eventually pose a challenge to existing
Internet providers though not right now, with its miniscule
coverage.
AT&T Inc said last year that it was ready to build its
own 1-gigabit-per-second fiber network in Austin, provided it
received the same treatment from local authorities as Google.
Comcast Corp, which will become the largest cable
provider in the country if it passes antitrust scrutiny for its
proposed $45 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable, argued to
regulators this month that over time Google Fiber could
potentially threaten its business.