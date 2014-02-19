By Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 19 Google Inc is
exploring a major expansion of its super-fast "Fiber" TV and
Internet service, which could extend the nascent network to 34
more U.S. cities and pose a competitive threat to home broadband
providers.
Google executives told reporters on Wednesday the search
company has reached out in recent weeks to cities from nine
metropolitan areas around the country, including San Jose,
Atlanta and Nashville, to discuss the feasibility of building
out Fiber, which Google says delivers the Internet at speeds up
to 100 times faster than average networks.
As Google delivers more music, videos and other content to
mobile devices, it is increasing investment in ensuring it gets
the bandwidth it needs. Web-access projects like Fiber could
also help grow revenues beyond its maturing search business, and
give it more insight into consumers' online habits -- which, in
turn, is crucial to making ads more effective.
Google had initially billed its first Fiber broadband offer,
launched in Kansas City last year, as a test project to spur
development of Web services and technology. But industry
observers speculate that the one-gigabit-a-second high-speed
Internet service could become a viable business for the company,
prompting traditional rivals such as AT&T to mount a defense.
"We continue to believe that Google Fiber is an attempt by
Google to build a profitable, stand-alone business," argued
Carlos Kirjner, senior Internet analyst for Bernstein Research.
"Google is taking the long view and we think in five or
more years, it could turn out to be a significant, profitable
business for Google and headwind for incumbents."
AT&T Inc said last year it was ready to build its own
one-gigabit-per-second fiber network in Austin, provided it got
the same treatment from local authorities as Google. AT&T CEO
Randall Stephenson said in September he expects the telecoms
carrier to expand that offer to "multiple markets" in coming
years.
And Comcast Corp, which will become the largest
cable provider in the country if it passes antitrust scrutiny
for its proposed $45 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable
, argued to regulators this month that Google Fiber could
threaten its business over time.
Google now provides Fiber service, at up to $120 a month, in
the Kansas City metropolitan area. Last year, it announced plans
to expand in Provo, Utah and Austin, Texas in 2014.
The consumer response so far in Kansas City has been
"overwhelming," Kevin Lo, General Manager of Google Fiber, told
reporters on a Wednesday conference call. He did not elaborate.
DISRUPTION AND EXPENSE
To make a difference to Google's overall business, which is
expected to generate roughly $70 billion in revenue this year,
Fiber needs to expand dramatically.
In a city of one million households for example, Google
would reap a modest $288 million a year in subscription revenue
if 20 percent of families were to sign up for its $120 monthly
service. If it were able to enlist half the homes in the city,
that could mean $720 million in annual revenue.
Fiber may not prove feasible for every one of the 34 cities
under consideration. The company will make a final decision on
which of those get Fiber by the end of the year, Lo said.
Building high-speed networks is a cumbersome process that
typically requires tearing up streets and working with local
governments to get access to utility poles and approvals.
Unlike in the past, when networks expand over time, Google's
approach will be to build out all at once in specific urban
markets.
Kirjner has estimated the cost of making Fiber available to
300,000 homes in the greater Kansas City region at $170 million.
Expanding to 20 million U.S. homes, which Kirjner says is not
likely for now, would cost $10 billion to $15 billion.
To minimize disruption to locals, Google will work with
city leaders to make use of existing infrastructure -- such as
conduits, and water, gas or electricity lines, Lo added.
"We plan to share what we learn in these 34 cities," vice
president of Google Access Services Milo Medin wrote in a
blogpost. "It might not work out for everyone. But cities who go
through this process with us will be more prepared for us or any
provider who wants to build a fiber network."