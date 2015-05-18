BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces first quarter 2017 results
SAN FRANCISCO May 18 A U.S. appeals court on Monday ruled in favor of Google Inc over a woman's attempt to remove an anti-Islamic film from YouTube, saying that an injunction that had prohibited the company from broadcasting it should be dissolved.
The ruling, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, involved the film "Innocence of Muslims." (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase