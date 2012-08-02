HELSINKI Aug 2 Google will invest 150
million euros ($184.5 million) in doubling the size of a data
centre housed in a former paper mill in eastern Finland, the
company said, as it responds to growing demand for its services.
Companies like Google have been expanding data centres due
to the increasing popularity of cloud computing services, which
allow users to store and process data at massive remote data
centres instead of on their own computers.
Finland and other Northern European countries are popular
sites for data centres, with vast amounts of hydro-power and
cold climates which cut the need for cooling, the main cost for
many data centres.
Google's data centre in Hamina uses a sea water cooling
system that was part of the old paper mill which Google bought
from Stora Enso in 2009.
Europe's top paper maker closed the loss-making mill in 2008
after nearly 53 years of operation. Older parts of the mill were
designed by renowned Finnish architect Alvar Aalto.