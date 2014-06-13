SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Google Inc
is developing a service that will combine information
from health apps and personal fitness devices, in another
competitive move against Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co, Forbes reported.
The new service, to be called Google Fit, will make its
debut at the Internet company's developer conference later this
month, Forbes said on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.
It is not clear if Google Fit will be integrated into
Android, Google's mobile operating system, or offered as a
standalone app, the report said.
Google declined to comment on the report.
Health data could become the next big battleground among
tech companies as a new generation of wearable electronic
gadgets allow users to measure heart rates, sleep patterns and
exercise activities.
Last week Apple announced "Healthkit," which will pull
together data such as blood pressure and weight now collected by
a growing number of healthcare apps on the iPhone or iPad. In
May, Samsung launched a health platform for third-party app
developers.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)