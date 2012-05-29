PARIS May 29 A French court ruled that Google
is not responsible for filtering content on YouTube,
dealing a blow to French broadcaster TF1 which sought
damages for copyrighted sports and movies which ended up on the
video-sharing website.
TF1 claimed 141 million euros in damages but was ordered to
pay 80,000 euros of Google's legal fees.
The decision mirrors an earlier case in France in 2011 in
which video-sharing website Dailymotion was classified as a
'platform' for content and not an 'editor' of content.
The two French decisions mean that the websites are not
legally responsible for ensuring that pirated content does not
appear, as long as they take steps to remove it once the
copyright owner indicates its presence.
Google faces other cases in the United States involving
media giant Viacom and in Italy involving broadcaster
Mediaset over whether its YouTube site is responsible
for pirated content.
A German court ruled in April that YouTube was responsible
for the content its users published and should take down
copyrighted clips or face a hefty royalties bill.
In April a U.S. appeals court also dealt Google a blow by
reviving lawsuits by Viacom Inc, the English Premier League and
other media companies over the use of copyrighted videos on
YouTube.
In France the courts have sided with Google.
"The defendant is not responsible in principle for the video
content on its site; only the users of the site are," the
decision reads.
"It has no obligation to police the content before it is put
online as long as it informs users that posting television
shows, music videos, concerts or advertisements without prior
consent of the owner is not allowed."
The case can still be appealed because it was made by a
civil court of first instance in Paris.
TF1, which is France's biggest broadcaster, was not
immediately available to say whether it would appeal.
Google welcomed the decision, saying it was good for the
company and for Internet users.
Christophe Mueller, head of partnerships for YouTube in
Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, welcomed the decision
as allowing the site to continue as an "open platform for
everyone."
"We continue to oppose any demands to systematically filter
or pre-screen YouTube content and are confident that future
court rulings will uphold the need to allow innovative Web
services to flourish," Mueller said in a statement.
Google shares were up 0.9 percent to $596.75 per share at
1443GMT.