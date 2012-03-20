* 69 questions sent to Google CEO Larry Page
* Answers due April 5
* Part of broader European inquiry of new privacy policy
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, March 20 France's data protection
watchdog has given U.S. internet search group Google Inc
three weeks to answer questions about its new privacy
policy, as part of a Europe-wide investigation being led by the
French regulator.
In a letter to Google CEO Larry Page dated March 16, the
Commission Nationale de l'Informatique (CNIL) asked Google to
explain what it will do with user data it collects, how long it
will store it and whether it will be linked to the person's real
identity, as well as the legal justification for its approach.
The CNIL is leading an investigation on behalf of data
protection regulators in Europe's 27 member states, and it has
already said it has "strong doubts" that Google's new approach
to privacy complies with European law.
Among the issues the CNIL raises is whether Google will
track people using mapping or search on their smartphones, and
whether the company will collect information stored on the phone
such as contacts in the address book.
The regulator also seemed particularly concerned about
Google's plan to share the data it collects on users across its
services, asking 21 out of 69 questions about such sharing and
their legal basis.
Google said in January it was simplifying its privacy
policy, consolidating 60 guidelines into a single one that will
apply for all its services, including YouTube, Gmail and its
social network Google+.
The U.S. company also said it will pool data it collects on
individual users across its services, allowing it to better
tailor search results and improve service.
Users cannot opt out of the new policy, which took effect in
early March, if they want to continue using Google's services.
The move sparked the European investigation as well as
concern from Japanese and U.S. officials.
The tussle over data privacy comes at a delicate time for
Google, whose business model is based on giving away free
search, email, and other services while making money by selling
user-targeted advertising.
It is already being investigated by the EU's competition
authority and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over how it
ranks search results and whether it favours its own products
over rival services.
Google is also operating under a so-called "consent decree"
that resulted from a settlement with the FTC reached last year
over its handling of privacy around its botched roll-out of
social network Buzz. It must submit to privacy audits every two
years for 20 years.
The European Union is in the process of writing a new law to
tighten data protection on-line, which includes creating a
so-called right to be forgotten to allow people under some
circumstances to request to have data they submitted or posted
on websites removed.
Google did not respond to a request for comment.