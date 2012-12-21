PARIS Dec 21 The French government said it
would extend to the end of January the deadline for talks
between Google Inc and the French press to settle a
dispute over the search engine's links to online news articles.
Press associations in France, and other European countries,
want Google to pay when it displays links to newspapers in
Internet searches.
In reply, Google has threatened to stop indexing articles
from the French press.
Talks between the search engine and French publishers, which
the government said are advancing, were expected to wrap up by
the end of the year.
If no deal were struck, France would press ahead with a law
that would force Google to pay for the right to provide links to
online news articles.