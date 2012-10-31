By Leila Abboud and Tom Bergin
| PARIS/LONDON
PARIS/LONDON Oct 31 Google denied a
newspaper report on Wednesday that it had received a 1 billion
euro tax claim from the French authorities.
The weekly Canard Enchaine said in an unsourced report that
the French Tax Administration was looking into whether Google's
practice of charging French advertisers via its European
headquarters in Ireland led it to underpay taxes in France.
European Union rules on freedom of trade within the bloc
generally allow firms to freely sell into one EU market from
another.
The newspaper said the French Tax Administration had sent a
letter to Google, notifying it of the claim, but a spokeswoman
for Google France denied this.
"Google has not received any tax assessment from the French
tax administration," she said. She acknowledged the company was
in talks with the taxman about its affairs but declined to give
details.
The newspaper could not be reached for comment on Wednesday,
but did not amend or retract the story which first appeared on
Tuesday.
The French tax authority usually issues at least one
preliminary assessment before issuing a final assessment, which
can be the subject of litigation if not accepted, tax advisers
say.
"We have and will continue to cooperate with the authorities
in France. Google complies with tax law in every country in
which the company operates and with European laws," the
spokeswoman added.
Google paid income taxes of just 3.2 percent on
non-U.S.income of $7.6 billion last year, its annual report
showed.
The company had an income tax bill on $4.7 billion of U.S.
income equal to 43 percent.
Calls and emails to the group's U.S. headquarters were not
returned.
The tax authority and a government spokesperson declined to
comment on the matter, following common practice of respecting
taxpayer confidentiality.
The company said in its annual report for 2011 that it was
under examination by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and
"various other tax authorities". It did not give details. The
IRS declined to comment on Wednesday.
Corporate tax avoidance has become a hot topic
internationally as governments struggle with large deficits
following the banking crisis.
Tax campaigners say international technology groups are
among the most aggressive at shifting income into low tax
jurisdictions to avoid income taxes.
Last month, a U.S. senate investigation criticised Google
and Microsoft for sheltering tens of billions of
dollars from income taxes by using tax havens.
Google France reported sales of 68.7 mln euros in 2010, the
most recent period for which accounts are available. In that
year, the company paid French income taxes of 2.0 million euros,
on its 4.4 million euros income.
Google earns revenue from selling space on its search engine
to advertisers. European units in France, and elsewhere, are
usually designated as support centres for its Irish operation,
which actually bills advertisers, according to company
statements.
Ireland's corporate tax rate of 12.5 percent is around half
the average rate in the European Union.
In a separate development, French President Francois
Hollande told Google's chief executive Eric Schmidt on Monday
that France would legislate to force the web search engine to
pay for displaying links to news articles unless Google struck a
deal with French media outlets.