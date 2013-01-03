Jan 2 The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could
make a final decision this week on whether to settle with Google
in an anti-trust investigation, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Google had been accused of putting its own products high up
in search results and giving competitors a lower ranking making
it harder for customers to find them. Google has repeatedly
denied any wrongdoing.
The WSJ said the FTC was close to completing its
investigation into Google's search practices when Google offered
to make voluntary changes similar to the settlement it reached
on patents after it acquired Motorola Mobility, a handset maker.
Reuters had reported on Dec. 18, 2012 that FTC would delay
its decision on the more than two-year investigation to consider
Google's offer.
The agreement would allow the FTC to enforce Google's
voluntary commitments, some of these people told the journal. ()
Google, in December had been prepared to make some changes
to its business practices to secure an end to the FTC
investigation.
Neither the FTC nor Google could be reached for comment.