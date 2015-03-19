SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Staff at the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission were in favor of suing Google Inc
for violating antitrust rules before the
agency settled its investigation in 2013, according a
confidential report cited by The Wall Street Journal on
Thursday.
The report by the staff of the FTC's competition bureau
argued that the owner of the world's No. 1 Internet search
engine illegally took information from rival websites to improve
its own search results and placed restrictions on websites and
advertisers. The report recommended suing Google for several of
its business practices.
The FTC settled its multi-year investigation of Google in
2013, concluding that the company had not manipulated its search
results to hurt rivals.
Details of the report, which the Journal said were
inadvertently disclosed in an open-records request, come as
European antitrust regulators decide their next steps in a
four-year investigation of Google.
Representatives of the FTC and Google did not immediately
return requests for comment.
