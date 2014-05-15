BERLIN May 15 Germany's Economy Minister called
a ruling by a European court that Internet firms can be made to
remove personal information a "wake up" call for digital
safeguards, adding Germany is mulling Internet platform
regulation in terms of anti-trust laws.
In an article due to appear in Friday's edition of the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) Gabriel said the economy
ministry and Federal Cartel Office are considering whether firms
such as Google are abusing their position as market
leaders in the way they display search results.
"The key point would be the non-discrimination of
alternative providers," he said.
Germany would also "aim towards an IT security law, obliging
firms and the state to take better security measures."
Google Germany was unavailable for comment.
Europe's top court ruled on Tuesday that Internet companies
can be made to remove irrelevant or excessive personal
information from search engine results, in a case pitting
privacy campaigners against Google.
Separately, the world's top Internet search engine reached a
deal with EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia in February by
agreeing to display rivals' links more prominently, hoping to
end a three-year-old case that could have led to a fine of up to
$5 billion (3.6 billion euros).
Rivals say Google's concessions do not go far enough and
will only entrench its dominance of Internet searches.
EU regulators plan to issue a final decision after the
summer break.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by David Evans)