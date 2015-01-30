By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Google Inc
plans to keep making ambitious and costly bets on
futuristic products, even if it means shelving some of its most
beloved projects.
The Internet search company acknowledged for the first time
on Thursday major problems with its Google Glass wearable
computer, noting that it was time for a "pause" and a strategy
"reset."
The comments by Chief Financial Officer Patrick Pichette
during Thursday's quarterly results conference call struck a
decidedly different tone from Google's talk earlier this month
of Glass "graduating" from the company's labs into a separate
division.
Pichette's admission of Glass' failings was particularly
noteworthy given that the product has been long championed by
Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
As growth in Google's main search advertising business
slows, the company needs to reassure investors it can make clear
and sober investment decisions, analysts said.
"They're trying to make the point that they're investing in
areas that produce results," said Colin Gillis, a BGC Partners
analyst.
"You want them to be iterating. But you want them to shut
things down things that aren't working. Don't throw money into
dead holes."
When Google co-founder Larry Page returned to the chief
executive role in 2011 he undertook a series of "spring
cleanings," publicly pulling the plug on underperforming
projects such as online encyclopedia Knol and a service that let
consumers monitor their home energy consumption.
Under Page's tenure, Google is spending big on a variety of
projects such as self-driving cars, solar-powered balloons that
deliver Internet access, robotics and healthcare. Many of these
projects are unlikely to deliver a payoff for years, if at all.
CFO Pichette made it clear on Thursday that the 18 percent
revenue growth from Google's websites during the fourth quarter
gives the company "license" to continue investing in long-term
projects.
But he cited the differing fates of two high-profile
projects to show Wall Street that Google remained disciplined in
its spending.
Google Fiber, a high-speed Internet access service which
launched in Kansas City in 2012, recently announced plans to
expand to four additional cities - a sign of success.
Glass, by contrast, is a project that has not been able to
"hit its hurdles" despite its great promise, Pichette explained.
Google halted consumer sales of Glass earlier this month, but
said it would continue to sell the product to businesses.
"Maybe that was the message they're giving, that even if
it's one of our pet projects, we are not afraid to come out and
just kill it," said B. Riley & Co analyst Sameet Sinha.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)