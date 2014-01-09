By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 9 A new feature in Google
Inc's Gmail will result in some users receiving
messages from people with whom they have not shared their email
addresses, raising concerns among some privacy advocates.
The change, which Google announced on Thursday, broadens the
list of contacts available to Gmail users so it includes both
the email addresses of their existing contacts, as well as the
names of people on the Google+ social network. As a result, a
person can send an email directly to friends, and strangers, who
use Google+.
Google is increasingly trying to integrate its Google+, a
two-and-a-half-year old social network that has 540 million
active users, with its other services. When consumers sign up
for Gmail, the company's Web-based email service, they are now
automatically given a Google+ account.
Google said the new feature will make it easier for people
who use both services to communicate with their friends.
"Have you ever started typing an email to someone only to
realize halfway through the draft that you haven't actually
exchanged email addresses?" the company said in a blog post
announcing the feature. "You're in luck, because now it's easier
for people using Gmail and Google+ to connect over email."
Google said that users who did not wish to receive email
messages from other people on Google+ could switch the settings
so that they receive messages only from people they have added
to their networks of friends or from no one at all.
Some privacy advocates said Google should have made the new
feature "opt-in," meaning that users should explicitly agree to
receive messages from other Google+ users, rather than being
required to manually change the setting.
Marc Rotenberg, the executive director of non-profit
Electronic Privacy Information Center, called the new feature
"troubling."
"There is a strong echo of the Google Buzz snafu," he said,
referring to a social networking service that Google launched in
2010. Buzz initially used its Gmail users' contact lists to
create social networks that the rest of the world could see,
leading to an uproar and ultimately a settlement with the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission.
Google said the new feature would not expose the email
addresses of any Google+ users to strangers. Emails from
strangers on Google+ will be routed to a special section within
the recipients mailbox that is separate from messages from
friends and other contacts. If the recipient does not reply to
the message, Gmail will block any future messages from that
person.
A Google spokeswoman said the company planned to send an
email to all Google+ users during the next two days alerting
them to the change and explaining how to change their settings.
One exception to the new feature is celebrities on Google+,
who are followed by a large number of fans. According to the
spokeswoman, the Gmail accounts of such public figures will not
automatically receive emails from other Google+ users.