SAN FRANCISCO Jan 24 Google Inc
suffered a service outage on Friday that briefly took down
Gmail, the email service used by hundreds of millions of people
and many businesses across the globe.
Google, which first acknowledged the outage at 11:12 a.m.
Pacific Time (1912 GMT), said a little over an hour later that
the problem with Gmail had been resolved.
As of late Friday, the company did not offer an explanation
for the outage, which affected users in at least India, Britain
and the United States and prompted a stream of complaints on
Twitter from users in many more countries.
"We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will
provide more information shortly," the company said on its "App
Status" dashboard online, which tracks the state of various
Google services.
Google Docs, the cloud-based productivity application that
competes against Microsoft Corp's Office suite, also suffered a
service disruption, according to the Google dashboard. Other
Google properties, the social network Google Plus, and YouTube,
appeared to load slowly as well.
Gmail, which includes calendar and chat features, has soared
in popularity over the past decade to become one of Google's
most successful product offerings. With more than 420 million
users, it has begun to make small inroads against Microsoft
Exchange in the battle to provide email services for corporate
customers as well as individual consumers.
Yahoo Inc, which also runs a rival Internet mail
service, seized the moment to post a screenshot of the Gmail
error page to Twitter. Yahoo later apologized for the barb and
deleted the tweet.
Google users attempting to sign on saw a "temporary error"
message and a brief note: "We're sorry, but your Gmail account
is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience
and suggest trying again in a few minutes."