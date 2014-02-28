By Dan Levine
| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Feb 27 A U.S. judge on
Thursday said some plaintiffs accusing Google of improperly
scanning their email faced a significant hurdle in their attempt
to move forward with the lawsuit as a class action.
Litigation brought by nine plaintiffs, some Gmail users,
some not, was consolidated before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh
in San Jose, California, last year. The plaintiffs maintain
Google violated several laws, including federal anti-wiretapping
statutes by systematically crossing the "creepy line" to read
private email messages in order to profit, according to court
documents.
The case is being closely watched as it could alter how tech
companies provide email service.
Koh must decide whether the lawsuit can proceed as a class
action, which would allow the plaintiffs to sue as a group and
give them more leverage to extract a larger settlement. However,
at a hearing on Thursday, Koh said plaintiff attorneys faced a
"huge hurdle" to show that non-Gmail users were entitled to
class action status.
Google argues in court papers that the identity of impacted
non-Gmail users can only be ascertained by sending an email
notice to all non-Gmail users whose addresses are on file in
Google's systems, and then sifting through the responses. That
kind of procedure would be unprecedented and unworkable, Google
argued.
Koh did not issue a formal ruling on Thursday.
A group of media companies, including Reuters, has asked Koh
to make public several documents that both sides submitted to
the court under seal. Koh has not yet ruled on that request.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In Re: Google Inc. Gmail Litigation, 13-md-2430.