NEW YORK, July 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said a
contractor emailed confidential client data to a stranger's
Gmail account by mistake, and the bank has asked a U.S. judge to
order Google Inc to delete the email to avert a "needless and
massive" breach of privacy.
The breach occurred on June 23 and included "highly
confidential brokerage account information," Goldman said in a
complaint filed last Friday in a New York state court in
Manhattan.
Goldman did not say how many clients were affected,
and wants Google's help in tracking down who might
have accessed the data. The Wall Street bank also said Google
"appears willing to cooperate" if there is a court order.
Google, Goldman and Goldman's law firm did not immediately
respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.
According to Goldman, the outside contractor had been
testing changes to the bank's internal processes in connection
with reporting requirements set forth by the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority.
Goldman said the contractor meant to email her report, which
contained the client data, to a "gs.com" account, but instead
sent it to a similarly named, unrelated "gmail.com" account.
The bank said it has been unable to retrieve the report or
get a response from the Gmail account owner. It said a member of
Google's "incident response team" reported on June 26 that the
email cannot be deleted without a court order.
"Emergency relief is necessary to avoid the risk of
inflicting a needless and massive privacy violation upon Goldman
Sachs' clients, and to avoid the risk of unnecessary
reputational damage to Goldman Sachs," the bank said.
"By contrast, Google faces little more than the minor
inconvenience of intercepting a single email - an email that was
indisputably sent in error," it added.
Goldman is based in New York, and Google in Mountain View,
California.
The case is Goldman, Sachs & Co v. Google Inc, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 156295/2014.
