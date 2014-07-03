(Adds Google blocking email, Google and Goldman comments)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
on Wednesday said Google Inc has blocked access to an
email containing confidential client data that a contractor sent
to a stranger's Gmail account by mistake, an error that the bank
said threatened a "needless and massive" breach of privacy.
The breach occurred on June 23 and included "highly
confidential brokerage account information," Goldman said in a
complaint filed on Friday in a New York state court in
Manhattan.
Goldman did not say how many clients were affected. It has
been seeking a court order compelling Google to delete the
email, which it said on Wednesday had yet to occur.
"Google complied with our request that it block access to
the email," Goldman spokeswoman Andrea Raphael said. "It has
also notified us that the email account had not been accessed
from the time the email was sent to the time Google blocked
access. No client information has been breached."
A Google spokeswoman declined to comment.
According to Goldman, the outside contractor had been
testing changes to the bank's internal processes in connection
with reporting requirements set forth by the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority.
Goldman said the contractor meant to email her report, which
contained the client data, to a "gs.com" account, but instead
sent it to a similarly named, unrelated "gmail.com" account.
The bank said a member of Google's "incident response team"
reported on June 26 that the email could not be deleted without
a court order.
"Emergency relief is necessary to avoid the risk of
inflicting a needless and massive privacy violation upon Goldman
Sachs' clients, and to avoid the risk of unnecessary
reputational damage to Goldman Sachs," the bank said in court
papers.
Goldman is based in New York, and Google in Mountain View,
California.
The case is Goldman, Sachs & Co v. Google Inc, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 156295/2014.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)