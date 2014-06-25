Ellie Powers, Product Manager for Google Play, announces the new Google Fit development platform during her keynote address at the Google I/O developers conference in San Francisco June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

SAN FRANCISCO Google Inc (GOOG.O) (GOOGL.O) unveiled a "Google Fit" platform on Wednesday to help users of its Android mobile software collate and keep track of health and fitness data on smartwatches and other mobile devices.

Fit functions similarly to recently introduced services from Apple (AAPL.O) and Samsung (005930.KS). The tracking and analysis of health information is expected to be a big driver for smartwatches and other sensor-laden devices this year.

