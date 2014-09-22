(Adds Google declines to comment)
Sept 22 Google Inc has selected HTC
Corp to make its upcoming 9-inch Nexus tablet, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Google had been mulling HTC as a potential Nexus tablet
partner since last year and HTC engineers have been flying to
the Googleplex in Mountain View in recent months to work on the
project, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1qYQrAU)
Google's decision to pick HTC reflects its long-term
strategy of building a broad base of partners from device to
device to prevent any one manufacturer from gaining a monopoly,
the report said.
That may also be one of the reasons why Google chose HTC
over bigger rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, maker
of the Nexus 10 tablet.
Google and HTC declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)