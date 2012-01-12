Diane Greene,CEO and co-founder of Vmware Inc., speaks during the Reuters Global Technology, Media and Telecom Summit in New York May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

SAN FRANCISCO Google Inc appointed Diane Greene, a co-founder of technology company VMware Inc, to its board of directors on Thursday.

Greene, 56, will also serve on Google board's audit committee, the company said.

Greene will become the 10th member of Google's board, filling a spot left vacant when former Genentech CEO Arthur Levinson resigned in 2009. Levinson, who is also a director at Apple Inc, resigned after federal regulators began looking into the "interlocking directorates" between the two companies.

Greene, who co-founded VMware in 1998, served as the company's CEO from 1998 to 2008. She also is a member of Intuit's board of directors.

Shares of Google, the world's No.1 Internet search engine, were off 52 cents at $629.12 in after hours trading on Thursday after closing the regular session up $3.68.

(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)