* Says changes will hurt users, news consumers, publishers
* Google "surprised" by allegations, abides by Twitter code
* Twitter, Google real-time feed pact expired in July
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10 Twitter lashed out
at changes Google Inc unveiled for its search engine on
Tuesday, describing the changes as "bad" for consumers and for
Web publishers.
Twitter, a microblogging service that allows its users to
broadcast short, 140-character messages to groups of
"followers," said Google's changes would make it tougher for
people to find the breaking news often shared by users of its
service.
"As we've seen time and time again, news breaks first on
Twitter. As a result, Twitter accounts and Tweets are often the
most relevant (search) results," the company said in a
statement.
"We're concerned that as a result of Google's changes,
finding this information will be much harder for everyone. We
think that's bad for people, publishers, news organizations and
Twitter users," the statement continued.
Twitter's criticism, which came hours after Google announced
new features aimed at making search results more personalized,
underscored the growing competition between the Web companies.
And it comes at a time when Google is facing antitrust scrutiny
for favoring its own services within its search results.
A Twitter spokesperson declined to answer a question about
whether the company might reach out to antitrust regulators
about Google's changes.
"We are a bit surprised by Twitter's comments about Search
plus Your World, because they chose not to renew their agreement
with us last summer," Google said in a public post.
A 2009 agreement, allowing Google to offer a real-time feed
of Twitter messages within its search results, expired in July.
Google also said it was abiding by code embedded within
certain Twitter messages instructing search engines not to rank
the messages within their search results.
Google launched a social network in June, dubbed Google+,
that offers many of the capabilities available on Twitter and on
Facebook.
With Tuesday's changes to Google's search engine, photos and
posts from Google+ will increasingly appear within the search
results.
The changes effectively create customized search results for
people who are logged in to Google. A person who searches for
the term "Hawaii," for example, might find private photos that
their friends have shared on Google+ as well as public
information about the islands.
Twitter's general counsel, Alex Macgillivray, a former
Google attorney, said in a Tweet on Tuesday that Google's
changes "warped" Web searches and represented a "bad day for the
Internet."