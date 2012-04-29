April 29 A Google Inc engineer who
wrote a computer program capable of collecting personal data
from people's home wireless networks, told at least two other
Google employees about it, although the company asserted it did
not know, a U.S. government report showed.
The fact was revealed in a Federal Communications
Commission's investigation, but had been redacted out by the FCC
when it released its report two weeks ago. Google released the
report itself over the weekend, with only names and telephone
numbers blacked out.
Google was fined $25,000 by the FCC for impeding its
investigation into the matter, in which the company's Street
View cars collected the Wi-Fi data over several years while
crisscrossing the globe taking panoramic pictures of streets.
According to the Google-released version of the report, the
company told the FCC it did not initially know about software
that would gather personal data -- know as "payload data."
"Engineer Doe specifically told two engineers working on the
project, including a senior manager, about collecting payload
data," the agency said in the report. "Engineer Doe intended to
collect, store and review payload data for possible use in other
Google projects.
"Nevertheless, managers of the Street View project and other
Google employees who worked on Street View have uniformly
asserted in declarations and interviews" that they did not know
about it, the FCC report said.
Google released the less-edited version of the report to the
media after saying it had cooperated fully with the agency.
"We decided to voluntarily make the entire document
available except for the names of individuals," the company said
in a statement e-mailed to Reuters in New York.
"While we disagree with some of the statements made in the
document, we agree with the FCC's conclusion that we did not
break the law. We hope that we can now put this matter behind
us."