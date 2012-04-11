SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Larry Page took over as
CEO of Google Inc in April 2011. Since then, the
computer engineer - who with Sergey Brin co-founded what became
the world's largest Internet firm - has made a string of moves
to try and sustain the company's pace of growth while kindling
innovation.
Google will release first-quarter results on Thursday, a
year after Page took up the baton from Eric Schmidt and one
quarter after his company missed both revenue and earnings
targets - a rare misstep for a company that could once be
counted on for consistent outperformance.
The following are a few of the major milestones that mark
Page's first 12 months as CEO:
April 2011 - Page takes over as CEO formally from Schmidt, who
becomes executive chairman. The same month, he gets on a
post-earnings announcement call with Wall Street analysts but
signs off after a few minutes, triggering complaints about his
seeming indifference to investors.
June 2011 - The Federal Trade Commission launches a formal
investigation into whether Google - which dominates online
searches - tweaks results to give its own properties preference,
while pushing rivals lower down in the rankings, something the
company denies.
Similar reviews occur across multiple countries and trigger
several lawsuits.
June 2011 - Google takes the wraps off Google+, launching a
field trial for a social network and billing its enhanced
privacy features and novel "circles" method of separating close
friends from distant acquaintances as a competitive edge over
rivals such as Facebook.
The service has acquired more than 100 million active users.
Analysts say Google wants to make social networking a top
priority as it fights with Facebook and other social media
companies for Internet users' time and activity.
August 2011 - Months after Page takes the helm, Google announces
the acquisition of Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion - its
biggest acquisition to date.
Google secures an extensive library of patents from one of
the early pioneers of the cellphone. Wall Street is still
speculating on how Google will further wield its first
hardware-manufacturing asset even as its Android software
continues to battle Apple Inc in the mobile market.
January 19, 2012 - Google's results fall short of Wall Street's
expectations, due in part to a deeper-than-anticipated decline
in advertising rates. A robust holiday shopping season failed to
buoy revenue or the bottom line.
April 4, 2012 - Google attempts to generate an Apple-like buzz
by showcasing prototypes of special "augmented reality" glasses
that let the wearer view directions and have video chats, among
other things. The company did not provide a time frame for when
the high-tech glasses might be commercially available.