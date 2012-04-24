By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Google Inc is
preparing to roll out a service to let consumers store photos
and other content online, a source familiar with the matter
said, pushing into a market now dominated by the likes of
Dropbox and Box.
The service, to be called Google Drive, could be announced
as soon as Tuesday and would be offered with both free and
premium for-pay versions, the source said.
Google's "cloud storage" offering will incorporate search
capabilities and allow users to store pictures, notes and other
documents on the Internet and access them from any Web-connected
device.
Consumers will get 5 Gigabytes of storage for free with
Google Drive, while various versions with incrementally more
storage capacity, topping out at about 100 Gibabytes, will be
available for monthly fees, the source said.
It was not immediately clear how much Google will charge for
the premium versions.
A Google spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
rumor or speculation.
The move turns up the competitive heat with high-profile Web
startups such as Dropbox, Box and Evernote, as well as with
Microsoft Corp and its SkyDrive service.
Some of those services, such as Box, have offered an
increasing array of business-oriented features such as online
collaboration capabilities.
Google is increasingly developing services to let consumers
store their personal information, from digital music to photos,
on remote Internet servers and access the data any time with any
device, such as smartphones, tablets and desktop computers.
The world's No.1 Web search engine with roughly $38 billion
in 2011 revenue, Google generates 96 percent of its revenue from
advertising, such as the small ads that appear alongside its
search results.
Google Drive will work with sophisticated image search
technology to let consumers sift through a wide variety of
document types, which could include the likes of Adobe PDF files
and photographs, the source said.
Some details of Google Drive have appeared in various online
blogs in recent months, including The Next Web, which first
reported that the service could be rolled out this week.