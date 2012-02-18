(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Google is based in Mountain View,
Calif., not Palo Alto)
Feb 17 Google Inc chairman Eric
Schmidt could sell as many as 2.4 million shares of the
company's class A common stock as part of a predetermined stock
trading plan.
In a filing with the U.S. regulators, the Mountain
View, California -based company said Schmidt adopted the
Rule 10b5-1 plan last November and could begin selling shares
this month.
Schmidt, who stepped down as Google's chief executive last
April after a decade of "adult supervision," could bring down
his voting power on the company's stock to about 7.3 percent if
he sells all the shares under the plan.
As of Dec. 31, he held 9.1 million shares of Google's Class
A and Class B common stock - wielding about 9.7 percent voting
power.
If Schmidt sells his shares under the plan, his overall
stake would fall to 6.7 million class A and B shares - based on
Google's outstanding shares as on Dec. 31 - or about 2.1 percent
of outstanding capital stock.
Schmidt, who led Google starting in 2001 to bring more
management experience to a then-fledgling company, became
executive chairman of the Internet giant's board after stepping
down.
Google shares closed at $604.64 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by
Unnikrishnan Nair)