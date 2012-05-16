* French data protection watchdog leads European inquiry
* Legality of Google's new privacy policy at issue
* Meeting set for May 23
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, May 16 Google will meet with
France's data protection watchdog next week to answer questions
about its new user privacy policy as part of a Europe-wide
investigation being led by the French regulator.
France's Commission Nationale de l'Informatique (CNIL) is
examining Google's new approach to privacy on behalf of data
protection regulators of the 27 European Union member states to
determine if it conforms with European law.
The CNIL review could lead to financial penalties or
administrative sanctions for the U.S. search giant, but it is
not clear whether they would be imposed collectively or if
individual states would seek their own fines.
The CNIL can impose fines of up to 300,000 euros ($382,200),
and other European regulators can levy higher penalties.
"All options are on the table," said CNIL president Isabelle
Falque-Pierrotin told Reuters in an interview.
"We are not totally satisfied with their responses so we
have set up this meeting to discuss the issues with Google."
Google has already provided a 94-page response to a CNIL
questionnaire on the new policy, which took effect in March.
"We want to untangle the precise way that specific personal
data is being used for individual services, and examine what the
benefit for the consumer really is," added Falque-Pierrotin.
Under its new system, Google consolidated 60 privacy
policies into one and completed its ability to pool the data
collected on users across its services, including YouTube, Gmail
and its social network Google+
The Mountain View, California-based search giant says this
allows it to better tailor search results and improve services
for consumers. Users are not allowed to opt out.
The move was met with concern not only from Europe, but also
from U.S. lawmakers and regulators as far afield as Japan,
Canada and Argentina.
Anthony House, a Google spokesman, said the company welcomed
the meeting with the CNIL and was confident its privacy notices
"respected the requirements of European data protection law".
"The meeting will give us chance to put things into context
and explain the broader actions we are taking to protect our
users' privacy," he said.
After meeting with Google On May 23, the CNIL will provide
an update to the broader group of 27 European data protection
regulators from Europe's member states at a meeting set for
early June.
Asked how long Europe's review would take, Falque-Pierrotin
said it depended on how the meeting with Google went. If the
CNIL can reach a final analysis quickly, then it will present a
final opinion to the broader group in June or a preliminary view
to if more work was needed.
"I don't have a preconceived notion of whether Google's
privacy policy conforms with European law; we are examining that
now," she said.
DELICATE TIMING
The debate over data privacy comes at a delicate time for
Google, whose business model is based on giving away free
search, email, and other services while making money by selling
user-targeted advertising.
It is already being investigated by the EU's competition
authority over how it ranks search results and whether it favors
its own products over rival services.
The European Union is also in the process of writing a new
law to tighten data protection online, which includes creating a
so-called right to be forgotten. That would allow people under
some circumstances to request the removal of data they had
submitted or posted on websites.
"Our aim is not to single out or demonise one technology
company more than another," said Falque-Pierrotin. "People are
waking up to the fact that their whole lives are online and
becoming more sensitive about it."