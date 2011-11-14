* Peek into search marks a first for Google
* Move comes as antitrust pressure mounts
Nov 14 Google Inc (GOOG.O) offered a detailed
glimpse into its secret process of ranking Internet websites on
Monday, publishing for the first time a list of recent tweaks
to its closely guarded search algorithm.
While less than revelatory, the details published on
Google's official blog mark a departure for the Internet search
leader, as antitrust regulators investigate claims that the
company's search process might be biased toward its own
business and operations.
Google makes about 500 changes to its search formula every
year. In Monday's blogpost, it described 10 recent changes
ranging from how it treats Web searches in less-common
languages -- such as Swahili -- to refinements around the way
it displays results.
For a rundown of the changes, click:
here
Google has outlined tweaks to its search methodology
previously, but Monday's blogpost is the first time it has
offered this level of detail on a series of adjustments.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which investigates
violations of antitrust law, is looking into complaints that
Google's search results favor the company's other services,
among other issues.
Analysts say Google, which runs an estimated 69 percent of
Web searches worldwide, can make or break a company depending
on its search ranking.
Google hired 12 lobbying firms this summer in the wake of
the FTC probe, after previously hiring six other lobbying
firms.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)