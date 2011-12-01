Dec 2 Google Inc is pondering an
Internet service to help consumers shop online and take
advantage of same-day delivery, hoping to stanch the loss of
Web traffic to Amazon.com Inc , the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The Internet search leader is in talks with major retailers
and shippers, including Macy's , Gap Inc and
OfficeMax , to set up the service, the newspaper cited
people familiar with the matter as saying.
Google and Amazon did not return calls for comment. Macy's,
Gap and OfficeMax were not immediately available for comment.
Google may be casting a wary eye on the popularity of
Amazon.com's Prime service -- which allows rapid shipping for
an annual fee -- fearing it will entice away the Web traffic it
depends on from its own sites.
The plan under consideration stops short of selling
directly to consumers, the Journal cited a person familiar with
the matter as saying.
Google will instead work in tandem with retailers'
websites, combining an existing product-search feature that
directs shoppers to those sites, with a new shipping service
that it intends to create and oversee, the Journal reported.
That new feature is designed to determine if a nearby
physical store has a desired product in stock. Google could
then offer the consumer an option to receive their goods within
a day or two, for a fee, the newspaper said.
Google plans a test trial in the San Fransico Bay area for
the new initiative, which could also involve United Parcel
Service Inc , the Journal added.