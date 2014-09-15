* Partners with Micromax, Karbonn and Spice for low-cost
phones
* To launch in other South Asian countries by end 2014
* Google to control software updates on Android One phones
* To work with other hardware partners to expand Android One
reach
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 15 Google Inc
launched in India on Monday a $105 smartphone, the first device
from its "Android One" initiative which is aimed at boosting
sales in key emerging markets through cheaper prices and better
quality software.
The Mountain View-Based company tied up with Indian handset
makers Micromax, Karbonn and Spice Mobiles to launch the 6,399
rupees phone, which is powered by Google's operating system and
targets the booming low-cost segment of the world's fastest
growing smartphone market.
After launching in India, Google said it plans to expand
Android One to Indonesia, Philippines and other South Asian
countries by the end of 2014 and in more countries in 2015.
The company is working with partners including Acer Inc
, HTC Corp and Panasonic Corp
to build more devices under Android One, Sundar Pichai,
who heads Google's Android and Chrome units, told reporters at
the India launch event in New Delhi.
"When (handset companies) look to make a phone, they will
get a menu. They can put together a device in a much quicker
fashion, knowing we've already tested the software," he added.
With Android One, Google aims to improve the quality of
hardware and software by giving handset makers a frame of
reference. Strong sales of Android One smartphones should mean
more Internet access, and more usage of Google's suite of
products.
Currently, many cheap smartphones in India and other
emerging markets run different and somewhat customised versions
of the Android operating system. The many variations they
produce make the phones prone to glitches, and leave Google with
almost no control over its platform.
Pichai said eventual software upgrades on the Android One
phones would come directly from Google. This gives the company
better control of the operating system and ensures users get a
consistent service.
"After China and the United States, India is the third
largest smartphone market in the world and Google won't like to
leave such a huge market in control of brands looking to use a
custom-forked Android OS as is happening in China," said Neil
Shah, research director for devices and ecosystems at Hong
Kong-based technology research agency Counterpoint Research.
LOW COST AND LOCAL
India is an attractive market for companies that make
low-cost smartphones because more people are now able to afford
a smartphone, often for the first time.
Just 10 percent of the India's population currently owns a
smartphone, brokerage Nomura said in a recent research note, and
that figure is likely to double over the next four years.
There are at least 80 smartphone brands in India and
analysts say the Android One phones must offer customers more
than just affordability if Google wants to compete with Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, Motorola and China's Xiaomi,
which all make similarly priced devices.
"The initial pricing never sticks but it'll be tough for
them to compete if they don't come down further," said
Counterpoint's Shah.
Customising web content to suit Indian customers is a
priority for Google, country head Rajan Anandan told Reuters
last month. The new Android One phones can be used in seven
Indian languages, including Hindi.
Google is also working on allowing users to watch YouTube
videos offline in a country where access to the internet is
often pricey and patchy.
($1 = 61.1000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI and Nivedita
Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Miral Fahmy)