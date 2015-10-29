By Deborah M. Todd
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. Oct 28 Alphabet Inc
, the new holding company for Google, has teamed up
with three Indonesian telecommunications companies as part of
its effort to connect people in emerging markets to the
Internet, to the country.
Google officials, including co-founder Sergey Brin, and
representatives from Indonesian companies Telkomsel, XL Axiata
Tbk PT and Indosat Tbk PT signed an
agreement Wednesday to bring so-called Project Loon to the
nation of 250 million people.
The project is an experimental program that eventually aims
to deliver wireless Internet via connected balloons that would
relay signals from cell phones and other gadgets to the
Internet.
Google and its partners will deploy hundreds of balloons in
2016 over the country of more than 17,000 islands in an effort
to determine where gaps in service lie as part of the tests
before full-scale service is launched.
Google has already tested the project in Brazil, New Zealand
and Australia but with only a single carrier.
Project Loon Vice President Mike Cassidy said the Indonesian
partnership marks the first time it will send signals from
multiple telecommunications companies through a single balloon,
and that it will be the service's largest deployment to date and
could eventually reach 100 million users.
"We've been kind of having an increasing succession of
tests: tests for getting balloon flights to work, tests to test
connectivity. It's super exciting that this is going to serve
actual communities where it's going to make a big difference,"
said Brin.
Cassidy said the effort is also a model for how Google will
move the product into the commercial market. He said the
telecommunications companies will use the trial period to
determine pricing, the rollout and billing while Google works
out technical issues.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Cynthia Osterman)