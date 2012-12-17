Dec 16 Google may not face any major
repercussions from the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC)
two-year-old anti-trust investigation into its web search
business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The FTC might drop the investigation sometime this week
based on voluntary changes Google will make to its search
practices, rather than making the company sign a formal
settlement called a consent decree, the Journal said. ()
The web search investigation examined whether Google tweaks
its search results to disadvantage rivals in travel, shopping
and other specialized searches.
Google will probably still be required to sign a consent
decree for a separate federal investigation into the licensing
of mobile-technology patents it acquired when it took over phone
maker Motorola Mobility, the Journal said.
An end to the federal probe into Google's search business
would allow the company to avoid getting mired in anti-trust
investigations like rival Microsoft Corp endured in the
early 2000s.
The European Commission, which is also probing Google, is
expected to announce a decision next month.
The FTC declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal and
could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular
business hours. Google could not be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular business hours.