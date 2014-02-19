Feb 19 Renaissance Learning, an education
technology start-up, said on Wednesday that Google Inc's
investment fund had bought a minority stake in the
company, valuing it at $1 billion.
Renaissance, owned by British private equity firm
Permira, provides cloud-based education software, including
reading and assessment tools that the company says are used by
nearly 20 million students and teachers.
Google Capital was formed in 2013 to invest in technology
start-ups. Its investments include SurveyMonkey, an online
survey company, and Lending Club, a service that matches people
seeking loans with people willing to make them.
The Renaissance investment is Google's first in education.
New York Times said on Wednesday Google's investment was $40
million. ()