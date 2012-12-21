MILAN Dec 21 An Italy appeals court acquitted
three Google executives of 2010 charges of having
violated the privacy of an Italian boy with autism by letting a
video of him being bullied be posted on the site in 2006.
The court's decision, in a public hearing, overturned a
previous ruling in 2010 which had sentenced the executives to
jail. Reasons for Friday's decision will be made public in 60
days.
"We are very happy that the earlier decision was not
confirmed, and that the court of appeals recognised the
innocence of our colleagues," said Google policy manager Giorgia
Abeltino after the ruling was read.
"Our thoughts are with the boy and his family for the
difficult moments they have endured."
Four students at a Turin school uploaded a mobile phone clip
to Google Video in 2006 showing them bullying the boy. The
prosecutors accused Google of negligence, saying the video
remained online for two months even though some Web users had
already posted comments asking for it to be taken down.
In February 2010, a court gave each of the three Google
executives, none of whom were based in Italy, a six-month
suspended jail sentence. Google has said the executives had
nothing to do with the upload.
Senior vice-president and chief legal officer David Drummond,
former Google Italy board member George De Los Reyes and global
privacy counsel Peter Fleischer had not faced actual
imprisonment as the sentences were suspended.
The complaint was brought by an Italian advocacy group for
people with Down's Syndrome, Vivi Down, and the boy's father.
Vivi Down was a plaintiff because it was named by the boys
in the video, a lawyer for the group said. The boy had autism,
not Down's, as widely reported during the three years of the
case.
Google had said it had removed the video immediately after
being notified and cooperated with Italian authorities to help
identify the bullies and bring them to justice.
It said that, as hosting platforms that do not create their
own content, Google Video, YouTube and Facebook cannot be held
responsible for content that others upload.