ROME Nov 28 Italian police launched a new tax
probe into Google Italy this week after earlier
investigations found the group had failed to declare income and
still owed sales tax, an economy ministry document showed on
Wednesday.
The earlier probe, which was launched by Italian financial
police in 2007, found that Google had developed a system to
transfer profits from its Italian operations to Ireland so it
could benefit from a more favourable tax regime.
The investigation is the Internet search giant's latest
entanglement with European tax authorities, following problems
in France and Britain over its Irish strategy.
In Italy, investigations of the years 2002-2006 found that
Google had failed to declare at least 240 million euros ($310
million) of income to authorities and owed more than 96 million
euros in sales tax, according to the ministry's response to
questions in parliament.
It said police had launched a new probe on Monday to check
the company was meeting its fiscal obligations in Italy.
Google said in a statement that it complies with tax law in
every country in which it operates.
"We are confident we comply with Italian law," a spokeswoman
said, adding the firm would cooperate with authorities and
answer any questions for the investigation.
Italian officials have stepped up tax surveillance and
collection efforts in recent months as part of government
efforts to bring Italy's huge public debt under control.
Police have also been assessing the practices of other
multinational online businesses who are managing to shift
profits made in Italy into countries where they can pay less
tax, the ministry said.