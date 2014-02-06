SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 A U.S. judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in a lawsuit brought by private patent owner Intellectual Ventures against Google Inc's Motorola Mobility unit, according to a Intellectual Ventures statement.

The decision, by U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington, Delaware, came after jurors could not unanimously agree on a verdict, Intellectual Ventures chief litigation counsel Melissa Finocchio said.

Intellectual Ventures has been locked in a legal battle against Motorola over three patents covering a variety of smartphone-related technologies, including Google Play. The trial lasted nearly two weeks.

The case in U.S. District Court, District of Delaware is Intellectual Ventures I and Intellectual Ventures II vs. Motorola Mobility, 11-908.