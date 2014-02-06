SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
declared a mistrial in a lawsuit brought by private patent owner
Intellectual Ventures against Google Inc's Motorola Mobility
unit, according to a Intellectual Ventures statement.
The decision, by U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in
Wilmington, Delaware, came after jurors could not unanimously
agree on a verdict, Intellectual Ventures chief litigation
counsel Melissa Finocchio said.
Intellectual Ventures has been locked in a legal battle
against Motorola over three patents covering a variety of
smartphone-related technologies, including Google Play. The
trial lasted nearly two weeks.
The case in U.S. District Court, District of Delaware is
Intellectual Ventures I and Intellectual Ventures II vs.
Motorola Mobility, 11-908.