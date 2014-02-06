By Dan Levine
Feb 5 A U.S. judge on Wednesday declared a
mistrial in a lawsuit brought by private patent owner
Intellectual Ventures against Google Inc's Motorola Mobility
unit after jurors could not unanimously agree, according to an
Intellectual Ventures statement.
The trial between Intellectual Ventures and Motorola in
Delaware federal court was the first for IV since it was founded
14 years ago and pitted two adversaries in the current national
debate over patent reform. It involved three patents covering a
variety of smartphone-related technologies, including Google
Play.
U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington, Delaware
declared the mistrial on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after the
trial began and one day after the jury began deliberating.
"Mistrials are an occasional fact of life, and it is
disappointing," said Melissa Finocchio, chief litigation counsel
for Intellectual Ventures. IV is looking forward to a retrial,
she said.
Motorola maintained its opposition. "We continue to believe
this lawsuit was based on overbroad patent claims meant to tax
innovation," Motorola said in a statement.
Google, which acquired Motorola in 2012, is backing attempts
to curb software patents and make it easier to fight lawsuits.
IV has warned that Congress should not act too rashly to weaken
patent owners' rights.
Google recently announced that it would sell its Motorola
handset business to Lenovo but that it would keep the vast
majority of Motorola's patents. A Google spokesman declined to
comment on how Motorola's patent liabilities would be impacted
by the sale.
Privately held Intellectual Ventures and other patent buyers
have been accused by some in the technology industry of
burdening innovation by using the patents they buy to pursue
lawsuits instead of building products.
IV argues that unlike some of the firms denounced as "patent
trolls" it invests only in quality intellectual property and
does not file frivolous lawsuits. The multi-billion dollar
patent firm has other lawsuits in pre-trial stages and has
agreed to settlements for other, separate claims, but the
Motorola lawsuit is the first case it has taken to trial since
IV was founded 14 years ago.
IV has raised about $6 billion from investors and has bought
tens of thousands of intellectual property assets from a variety
of sources. Google was an investor in IV's first patent
acquisition fund but did not join later vehicles.
The case in U.S. District Court, District of Delaware is
Intellectual Ventures I and Intellectual Ventures II vs.
Motorola Mobility, 11-908.