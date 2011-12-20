* KKR forms new company to invest in solar projects in U.S.
* Deal includes 4 solar PV facilities
* Projects to be financed with debt & equity
Dec 20 Google Inc and KKR & Co
said they will acquire a portfolio of four solar
photovoltaic projects in California from Recurrent Energy, a
unit of Japan's Sharp Corp.
The deal will be financed with a combination of debt and
equity from Google and SunTap Energy RE LLC, a new venture
formed by KKR on Tuesday to invest in solar projects in the
United States.
KKR committed a $95 million line of equity to establish
SunTap, a part of which will be drawn for this investment.
The deal marks Google's first investment in utility-scale
U.S. solar projects and brings the technology giant's total
investment in renewable energy to more than $915 million, across
the world.
Three of the four projects will be complete early next year
and the fourth will come online later in the year, the companies
said in a joint statement.
The facilities will provide 88 MW power to Sacramento
Municipal Utility District, and are expected to generate about
160,000,000 kWh in their first year of operation -- enough to
power more than 13,000 average U.S. homes.
Google said in late 2007 it would invest hundreds of
millions of dollars in solar, wind and geothermal technologies
to help make renewables cost competitive with coal.