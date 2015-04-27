Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
Google Inc (GOOGL.O) said it would launch an experimental portal that allows interested patent holders to sell their patents to the company.
Patent holders can tell Google about the patents they're willing to sell and the expected price through the portal, the company said on its blog. (bit.ly/1Gp2Ctm)
The Patent Purchase Promotion program will remain open from May 8 to May 22, the company said on Monday.
Google said it will let the submitters know of its interest in buying their patents by June 26 and expects to pay the sellers by late August.
MONTREAL/PARIS A United Nations agency has launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.