June 25 Google Inc is expected to
unveil at least one small set-top box that resembles products
like the Roku, Amazon's Fire TV, and Apple Inc's
Apple TV, the Wall Street Journal reported citing
sources who have seen the device.
Google will show off the set-top box on Wednesday during its
developer conference, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1lOjtiz)
The set-top box will be powered by Google's new Android TV
software designed to play movies, games and other content on
television. However, the device will carry another company's
brand name, the newspaper said.
Representatives from Google were not immediately available
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Tech companies from Microsoft Corp to Apple are
vying for space on the TV - the traditional family entertainment
center and where people used to spend most of their leisure time
before the advent of the smartphone and tablet.
Amazon unveiled a $99 video streaming device "Fire TV" video
and game streaming device in April, with hopes of boosting its
main online retail business over the longer term.
In December 2012, Google sold its set-top TV box maker
Motorola Home to Arris Group Inc for $2.35 billion. (reut.rs/1phAQwh)
