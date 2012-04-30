WILMINGTON, Del., April 30 Google Inc
and its board were sued on Monday by a shareholder who wants to
block the company's stock split plan because it entrenches the
Web search company's co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin,
according to court documents.
Google announced the surprise stock split plan earlier this
month, in which shareholders would get one new share of
non-voting "Class C" stock for each existing "Class A" share.
As a result, Google will be able to issue new shares for
acquisitions and employee compensation without diluting the 56.3
percent voting stake enjoyed by Page and Brin or diminishing
their "iron-clad grip" on Google, according to the complaint.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The purported class action lawsuit by the Brockton
Retirement Board accused the co-founders and Google's board of
breaching their fiduciary duty to the company's shareholders.
Page and Brin "wish to retain this power, while selling off
large amounts of their stockholdings, and reaping billions of
dollars in proceeds," said the complaint, which was filed in the
Court of Chancery in Delaware, where Mountain View,
California-based Google is incorporated.
The lawsuit said the stock split will essentially grant
billions of dollars of equity to the co-founders for nothing.
The lawsuit also said the "special committee" of Google
directors that approved the stock split did not seek a fairness
opinion of its financial advisor and never extracted an
agreement that the founders would continue working for the
company.
The case is Brockton Retirement Board v Larry Page et al,
Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 7469.