May 1 Consumer rights law firm Hagens Berman
said it filed a nationwide antitrust class-action lawsuit
against Google Inc alleging the company "illegally
monopolized" the Internet and mobile search market in the United
States.
The lawsuit alleges that Google has expanded its monopoly of
the internet search market by pre-loading its applications onto
Android mobile devices through its Mobile Application
Distribution Agreements.
According to the lawsuit, Google's role in placing this
suite of apps, including Google Play and YouTube, has hampered
the market and kept the price of devices made by competing
manufactures like Samsung Electronics and HTC Corp
artificially high.
"It's clear that Google has not achieved this monopoly
through offering a better search engine, but through its
strategic, anti-competitive placement, and it doesn't take a
forensic economist to see that this is evidence of market
manipulation," said Steve Berman, the attorney representing
consumers.
Google representatives were not immediately available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
The case is in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California, 5:14-cv-02007-HRL.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)