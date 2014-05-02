(Adds Google comments)
May 2 Consumer rights law firm Hagens Berman
said it filed a nationwide antitrust class-action lawsuit
against Google Inc alleging the company "illegally
monopolized" the Internet and mobile search market in the United
States.
The lawsuit alleges that Google has expanded its monopoly of
the internet search market by pre-loading its applications onto
Android mobile devices through its Mobile Application
Distribution Agreements.
According to the lawsuit, Google's role in placing this
suite of apps, including Google Play and YouTube, has hampered
the market and kept the price of devices made by competing
manufactures like Samsung Electronics and HTC Corp
artificially high.
Google said Android and Google can be used independent of
each other.
"Anyone can use Android without Google and anyone can use
Google without Android. Since Android's introduction, greater
competition in smartphones has given consumers more choices at
lower prices," Matt Kallman, a Google spokesman, told Reuters.
Steve Berman, the attorney representing consumers, alleged
that Google had not achieved its monopoly by offering a better
search engine, but through anti-competitive placement and market
manipulation.
The case is in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California, 5:14-cv-02007-HRL.
